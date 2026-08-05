Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,455 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $445.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $412.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $413.12.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $369.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $373.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $662.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's payout ratio is 22.79%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioCatch acquisition strengthens Visa’s cybersecurity strategy. Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Visa to buy cybersecurity firm BioCatch for $2.4 billion amid surge in AI-powered scams

Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin usage is expanding across Visa’s network. Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Western Union and Rain Take Stablecoins Mainstream Across Visa Network

Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Positive Sentiment: Visa data highlighted strong event-driven spending. Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Visa data shows FIFA World Cup 2026 drove spending lift in Canada’s host cities

Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Neutral Sentiment: Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The BioCatch transaction requires a substantial $2.4 billion cash outlay, and its financial benefit depends on successful integration and cross-selling. Investors may also weigh recent insider selling, with several Visa executives selling shares and no reported purchases over the past six months, although such activity can reflect scheduled compensation or portfolio decisions.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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