Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,110 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 41,953 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.34. The company has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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