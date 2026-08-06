Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Visa were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Down 0.4%

V stock opened at $368.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $373.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.50. The stock has a market cap of $660.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $20,902,561.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,140.14. The trade was a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,162,953.50. The trade was a 58.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin capabilities move into production: Visa is integrating stablecoin payouts and prefunding into Visa Direct through a partnership with Zero Hash. The infrastructure is designed to reach more than 18 billion eligible card, account and wallet endpoints across 195 countries and territories, strengthening Visa’s position as a settlement network for digital assets. Visa Puts Stablecoins Into Its Cross-Border Payout Rail

Visa is integrating stablecoin payouts and prefunding into Visa Direct through a partnership with Zero Hash. The infrastructure is designed to reach more than 18 billion eligible card, account and wallet endpoints across 195 countries and territories, strengthening Visa’s position as a settlement network for digital assets. Positive Sentiment: Western Union expands Visa-based stablecoin usage: Western Union launched Stablecard across 37 markets, allowing customers to hold, transfer and spend a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin anywhere Visa is accepted. The rollout could increase transaction volume and reinforce Visa’s relevance in remittances and emerging markets. Western Union brings stablecoin remittances to Visa network

Western Union launched Stablecard across 37 markets, allowing customers to hold, transfer and spend a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin anywhere Visa is accepted. The rollout could increase transaction volume and reinforce Visa’s relevance in remittances and emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: Fraud-prevention expansion: Visa agreed to acquire AI-powered fraud-intelligence company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash. The deal should broaden Visa’s cybersecurity products and help protect banks, merchants and consumers as scams increasingly use artificial intelligence. Visa Is Buying BioCatch To Take On AI Driven Payments Fraud

Visa agreed to acquire AI-powered fraud-intelligence company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash. The deal should broaden Visa’s cybersecurity products and help protect banks, merchants and consumers as scams increasingly use artificial intelligence. Neutral Sentiment: Underlying business momentum remains solid: Visa’s latest reported quarter showed revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Visa also reported increased spending in Canadian FIFA World Cup host cities, illustrating the benefit of major events to payment activity.

Visa’s latest reported quarter showed revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings exceeded analyst expectations. Visa also reported increased spending in Canadian FIFA World Cup host cities, illustrating the benefit of major events to payment activity. Negative Sentiment: Large-scale layoffs raise restructuring concerns: Visa is reportedly eliminating approximately 2,600 jobs, including positions in California and among senior employees. The cuts may improve efficiency over time, but they can also signal cost pressure and generate restructuring expenses or disruption. Visa Cuts 2,600 Jobs

Visa is reportedly eliminating approximately 2,600 jobs, including positions in California and among senior employees. The cuts may improve efficiency over time, but they can also signal cost pressure and generate restructuring expenses or disruption. Negative Sentiment: Investment and margin risks persist: Analysts continue to flag rising technology costs and consumer-spending pressures. Visa is also committing substantial capital to BioCatch and stablecoin infrastructure, increasing execution risk even as these initiatives target long-term growth.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $445.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $413.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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