Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Visa were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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