Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,035 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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