Visa Inc. $V Stake Boosted by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Visa were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $362.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on V. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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