Visa Inc. $V Stake Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,860 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $26,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 51,486 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,112 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $172,589,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on V. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.34.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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