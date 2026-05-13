Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Increased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,198 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of World Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Visa were worth $41,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of V stock opened at $326.41 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.25. The company has a market cap of $585.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa launched and expanded several new partnerships, including Visa Flexible Credential with Zilch and Thredd in the UK, and tap-based identity verification / Tap to Confirm tools with Fidelity Bank Bahamas and Keyno, underscoring continued innovation and adoption of Visa’s network. Article Title

Visa launched and expanded several new partnerships, including Visa Flexible Credential with Zilch and Thredd in the UK, and tap-based identity verification / Tap to Confirm tools with Fidelity Bank Bahamas and Keyno, underscoring continued innovation and adoption of Visa’s network. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s collaboration with FPT AI Factory and InFlow to launch an agent-native commerce platform adds another sign that the company is positioning itself for AI-driven purchasing and automated payments. Article Title

Visa’s collaboration with FPT AI Factory and InFlow to launch an agent-native commerce platform adds another sign that the company is positioning itself for AI-driven purchasing and automated payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and industry reports continue to frame digital payments as a long-term growth area, but these pieces are more about the broader sector than a direct new financial catalyst for Visa. Article Title

Market commentary and industry reports continue to frame digital payments as a long-term growth area, but these pieces are more about the broader sector than a direct new financial catalyst for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: News that Brazilian payments network Elo may pursue a U.S. IPO is a competitive development in payments, but it does not appear to be a near-term threat to Visa’s scale or network leadership. Article Title

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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