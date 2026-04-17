Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Raised by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $30,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,141 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $93,586,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $803,187,000 after buying an additional 238,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $315.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $572.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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