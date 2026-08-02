Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 801.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Vista Energy worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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