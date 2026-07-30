Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,936 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.65% of Visteon worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Visteon

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,638.50. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This trade represents a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Stock Down 0.2%

VC stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. Visteon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Visteon's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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