Vistra Corp. $VST Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,728 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Vistra were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Get Vistra alerts: Sign Up

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.43. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistra wasn't on the list.

While Vistra currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here