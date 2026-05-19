Vistra Corp. $VST Position Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,532 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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