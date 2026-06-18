Vistra Corp. $VST Position Lifted by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,549 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 5.7% of Alden Global Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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