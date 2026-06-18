Vistra Corp. $VST Position Lifted by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 6.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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