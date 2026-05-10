Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,327 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $56,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $147.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 111.30% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vistra reported first-quarter EPS of $2.90, well above expectations, and revenue of $5.64 billion versus estimates of $5.22 billion, showing strong operating momentum. Conference Call / Earnings Report

Vistra reported first-quarter EPS of $2.90, well above expectations, and revenue of $5.64 billion versus estimates of $5.22 billion, showing strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company swung to a quarterly profit as rising power demand and higher prices boosted results, reinforcing the bullish demand backdrop for its electricity business. Reuters Article

The company swung to a quarterly profit as rising power demand and higher prices boosted results, reinforcing the bullish demand backdrop for its electricity business. Positive Sentiment: Vistra reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook despite market volatility. Press Release

Vistra reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook despite market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The company also received an investment-grade credit rating upgrade from a second major agency, which can improve financing flexibility and support valuation. Press Release

The company also received an investment-grade credit rating upgrade from a second major agency, which can improve financing flexibility and support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to hold a consensus “Buy” rating on Vistra, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not necessarily surprised by the longer-term story. Analyst Rating Article

Analysts continue to hold a consensus “Buy” rating on Vistra, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not necessarily surprised by the longer-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Vistra’s strong multi-year run leaves room for further upside, which may temper enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Valuation Commentary

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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