Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 2.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Vistra worth $53,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,891,000 after buying an additional 432,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,112,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $895,872,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

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Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

VST stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $153.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,600. The trade was a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $1,634,227. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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