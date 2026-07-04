Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company's stock after selling 907 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 1.2% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $506.02 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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