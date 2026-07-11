Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Position Increased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,854,952 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 784,305 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises about 6.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 1.16% of Vodafone Group worth $403,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $117,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811,061 shares in the last quarter. SALT Holding Corp. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,306 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,354.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,345,455 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Vodafone Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Vodafone Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to buy Emirates Telecommunications’ entire 16.2% stake in Vodafone for about $5.9 billion, making him Vodafone’s largest shareholder and signaling renewed strategic interest in the company. Reuters article

French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to buy Emirates Telecommunications’ entire 16.2% stake in Vodafone for about $5.9 billion, making him Vodafone’s largest shareholder and signaling renewed strategic interest in the company. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment improved further after New Street Research upgraded Vodafone from “neutral” to “buy,” reinforcing the idea that the stock may have more upside following recent restructuring and ownership developments.

Market sentiment improved further after New Street Research upgraded Vodafone from “neutral” to “buy,” reinforcing the idea that the stock may have more upside following recent restructuring and ownership developments. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from broader media coverage of the transaction as a potential catalyst for a European telecom reset, with investors viewing the deal as supportive of Vodafone’s valuation and strategic optionality. RCR Wireless article

Shares also benefited from broader media coverage of the transaction as a potential catalyst for a European telecom reset, with investors viewing the deal as supportive of Vodafone’s valuation and strategic optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Vodafone’s move was also part of a broader market bounce in London, with telecom and other large-cap names rising as investors digested deal news and sector developments. Reuters article

Vodafone Group Stock Up 12.5%

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Further Reading

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