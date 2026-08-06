Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,709,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,053,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,643 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,565,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 393,598.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,051,175 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 788,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. This trade represents a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of VNO opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,992.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $462.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Further Reading

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