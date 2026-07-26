Vox Royalty Corp. $VOXR Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR - Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 629,210 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vox Royalty worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOXR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vox Royalty by 160.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,313 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VOXR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vox Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vox Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.00.

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Vox Royalty Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ VOXR opened at $4.37 on Friday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 million. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 190.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vox Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vox Royalty's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Vox Royalty Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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