Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,462 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Wabtec were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Wabtec Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $255.45 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $165.17 and a 12-month high of $275.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Stephens boosted their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total transaction of $924,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,668,785.21. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,364 shares of company stock worth $24,522,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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