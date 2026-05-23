Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

AMZN stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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