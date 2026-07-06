Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,068 Intel Corporation $INTC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $120.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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