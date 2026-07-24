Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Crane $CR

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 244.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,085 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Crane were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,206 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 98.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crane by 21.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,589 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crane by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Crane stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $234.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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