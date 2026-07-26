Walleye Capital LLC Sells 127,506 Shares of Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 127,506 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Freightcar America worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Freightcar America by 208.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Freightcar America by 2,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Freightcar America in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company's stock.

Freightcar America Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Freightcar America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $64.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Freightcar America, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut Freightcar America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freightcar America

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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