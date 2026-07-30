Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,100 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Walmart were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $908.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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