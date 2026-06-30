Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 12,519.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,410 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,241,506 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. MFA Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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