Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,515 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 31,865 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Walmart by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,337 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda America Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,592,000. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 729,052 shares of the retailer's stock worth $81,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,789 shares of the retailer's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 716,625 shares of the retailer's stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,023,275.61. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $958.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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