Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,089 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Article Title

Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns.

Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Article Title

Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Negative Sentiment: Walmart EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine filing but still a small negative sentiment item for traders. Article Title

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.84 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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