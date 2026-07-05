Walter Public Investments Inc. Acquires 84,763 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 941.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,763 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,252,688 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,280,911,000 after acquiring an additional 765,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,963,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,486,741 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,836,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014,836 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,606,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,071 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,610,733,000 after purchasing an additional 968,122 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 48.52%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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