Walter Public Investments Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2,260.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Severin Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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