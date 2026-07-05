Walter Public Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,687 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $10,282,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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