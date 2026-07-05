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Walter Public Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walter Public Investments disclosed a new position in Disney during the first quarter, buying 106,687 shares valued at about $10.3 million. The stake represents 2.5% of the firm’s portfolio and its 17th-largest holding.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive on Disney, with several analysts reiterating or raising price targets. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, and the average price target sits at $133.33, above the stock’s recent trading level.
  • Disney’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $1.57 EPS on revenue of $25.17 billion, both ahead of estimates. The company also reported year-over-year revenue growth of 6.5% and set FY 2026 guidance at $6.64 EPS.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walt Disney.

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,687 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $10,282,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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