Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,518.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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