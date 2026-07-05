Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 12,132 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts: Sign Up

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3%

IQVIA stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a $210.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IQVIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IQVIA wasn't on the list.

While IQVIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here