Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 5,626 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $268.69 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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