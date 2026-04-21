Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave comprises 1.9% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,042,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,584,763.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.16.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion and a PE ratio of -36.70. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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