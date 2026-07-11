Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,535 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Astera Labs accounts for 2.5% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $499.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $335.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,040,691 shares of company stock worth $507,675,380. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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