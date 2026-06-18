Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stake Trimmed by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697,174 shares of the company's stock after selling 409,958 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.51% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $365,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,916,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,523,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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