Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $626,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total value of $1,028,760.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775,451. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $328.38 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $329.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $262.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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