Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock worth $187,860,000 after buying an additional 825,807 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,637,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,355,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock worth $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.0%

HCC stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Warrior Met Coal's revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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