Warrior Met Coal $HCC Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. State Street Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 825,807 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock worth $86,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,578 shares of the company's stock worth $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,637,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,355,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. The trade was a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal's revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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