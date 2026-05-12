Washington Trust Bank Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Washington Trust Bank's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $942.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE GS opened at $945.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $582.50 and a one year high of $984.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $871.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Alternatives announced the acquisition of FGI Worldwide, a move that expands its private equity platform and broadens FGI’s working-capital financing and trade-credit insurance offerings. The deal suggests Goldman is continuing to grow its alternatives franchise, which can support fee-based revenue over time. Article: Goldman Sachs Alternatives acquires FGI Worldwide

Goldman Sachs Alternatives announced the acquisition of FGI Worldwide, a move that expands its private equity platform and broadens FGI’s working-capital financing and trade-credit insurance offerings. The deal suggests Goldman is continuing to grow its alternatives franchise, which can support fee-based revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Goldman Sachs’ solid momentum, with one report noting the stock has rallied strongly over the past year as investment banking rebounds, AI-related initiatives expand, and the firm streamlines operations. That narrative can reinforce investor confidence in GS’ earnings power and valuation support. Article: Goldman soars 58.4% in a year: how to play the stock now?

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Goldman Sachs’ solid momentum, with one report noting the stock has rallied strongly over the past year as investment banking rebounds, AI-related initiatives expand, and the firm streamlines operations. That narrative can reinforce investor confidence in GS’ earnings power and valuation support. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also published research and market calls on currencies, Asian markets, and U.S. rates, including a delayed forecast for Federal Reserve rate cuts to late 2026. These views matter for trading sentiment, but they are more macro commentary than direct company news. Article: Goldman Sachs delays Fed cut outlook to December 2026

Goldman Sachs also published research and market calls on currencies, Asian markets, and U.S. rates, including a delayed forecast for Federal Reserve rate cuts to late 2026. These views matter for trading sentiment, but they are more macro commentary than direct company news. Negative Sentiment: The main potential headwind is Goldman’s more hawkish rate outlook, which signals sticky inflation and higher-for-longer borrowing costs. That could weigh on broader markets and risk appetite, even if it does not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook today. Article: Goldman, BofA Delay Fed Cut Calls After ‘Last Straw’ Jobs Data

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,679 shares of company stock valued at $40,272,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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