Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,863 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $53,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,438 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 68.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,416 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,338 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $220.86 and its 200-day moving average is $226.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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