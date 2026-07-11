Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,461 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.20.

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Waste Management Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.50. 1,033,338 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.93. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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