Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 525.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,029 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $418.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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