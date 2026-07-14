Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 505.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average of $364.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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