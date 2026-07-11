Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,749 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 120,661 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811,061 shares during the last quarter. SALT Holding Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vodafone Group by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,306 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,495,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 6,354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,345,455 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 1,324,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vodafone Group Stock Performance

VOD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 17,051,929 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,690. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group

Key Headlines Impacting Vodafone Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Vodafone Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to buy Emirates Telecommunications’ entire 16.2% stake in Vodafone for about $5.9 billion, making him Vodafone’s largest shareholder and signaling renewed strategic interest in the company. Reuters article

French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel agreed to buy Emirates Telecommunications’ entire 16.2% stake in Vodafone for about $5.9 billion, making him Vodafone’s largest shareholder and signaling renewed strategic interest in the company. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment improved further after New Street Research upgraded Vodafone from “neutral” to “buy,” reinforcing the idea that the stock may have more upside following recent restructuring and ownership developments.

Market sentiment improved further after New Street Research upgraded Vodafone from “neutral” to “buy,” reinforcing the idea that the stock may have more upside following recent restructuring and ownership developments. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from broader media coverage of the transaction as a potential catalyst for a European telecom reset, with investors viewing the deal as supportive of Vodafone’s valuation and strategic optionality. RCR Wireless article

Shares also benefited from broader media coverage of the transaction as a potential catalyst for a European telecom reset, with investors viewing the deal as supportive of Vodafone’s valuation and strategic optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Vodafone’s move was also part of a broader market bounce in London, with telecom and other large-cap names rising as investors digested deal news and sector developments. Reuters article

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Further Reading

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