Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,227,591 shares of the company's stock worth $241,642,000 after buying an additional 591,300 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 18,154,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $583,994.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $99,426.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,112 shares in the company, valued at $628,062.24. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.25.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,900. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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