Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.26% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 299.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Anterix by 119.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 12.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Anterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $42.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $790.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.22. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1,370.92%.The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Anterix from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Anterix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

See Also

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